Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 83.7% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

