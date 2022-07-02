Cowen Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $130.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.62.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.49. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

