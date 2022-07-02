Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.09

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.09 and last traded at $82.42, with a volume of 1196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

