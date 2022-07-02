Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Shares Down 2.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.07. 537,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 463,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

