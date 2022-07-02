Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,413,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

CPG opened at $7.26 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

