CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRH. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.49.
Shares of CRH stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $54.54.
About CRH (Get Rating)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.