CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRH. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.49.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CRH by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.