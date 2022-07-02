Critical Contrast: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crescent Point Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 114.88%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 64.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 96.84% 11.72% 6.92% Alvopetro Energy 44.79% 30.50% 22.57%

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.56 billion 1.62 $1.89 billion $4.83 1.50 Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 4.58 $6.61 million $0.50 9.48

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

