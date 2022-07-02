Critical Contrast: EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) & MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $242.01 million 0.52 $8.38 million $0.68 14.85 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 0.96 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVI Industries beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated 312 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

