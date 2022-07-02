CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Raised by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.96. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.90 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.