Culp (NYSE:CULP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

