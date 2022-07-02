Cutler Group LP Reduces Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cutler Group LP lessened its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

