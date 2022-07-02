CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,397 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

