Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $24,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,690,000 after purchasing an additional 77,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.06 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $115.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

