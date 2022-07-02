Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

