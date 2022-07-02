Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 300.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $215.26 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day moving average of $240.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

