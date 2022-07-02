Cwm LLC Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average of $344.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

