Cwm LLC Has $20.05 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $247.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.71 and its 200 day moving average is $417.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.