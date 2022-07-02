Cwm LLC Has $21.57 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22,896.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $21,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.80. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

