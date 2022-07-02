Cwm LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1,592.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 369,826 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

