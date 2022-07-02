Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,633 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.67. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

