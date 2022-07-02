Cwm LLC Purchases 23,820 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

