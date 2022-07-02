Cwm LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $23,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $175.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

