Cwm LLC Sells 10,763 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

