Cwm LLC Sells 17,970 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $25.51 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.