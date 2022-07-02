Cwm LLC Sells 24,395 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,395 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.15 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $158.65.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

