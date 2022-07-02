Cwm LLC Sells 722 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,490.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

