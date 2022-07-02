Cwm LLC Takes $16.16 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 321,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $49.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

