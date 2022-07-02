Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.