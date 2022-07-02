D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
|$876.60 million
|-$81.07 million
|-1.19
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors
|$15.37 billion
|$806.99 million
|-3.53
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors
|157
|966
|3235
|44
|2.72
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. presently has a consensus price target of $17.66, suggesting a potential upside of 2,748.39%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 86.83%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
|-12.16%
|-197.69%
|-47.51%
|D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors
|-11.21%
|-27.64%
|-7.40%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. competitors beat D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (Get Rating)
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.
