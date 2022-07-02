Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $23,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $244.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.91.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.