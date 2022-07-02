Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $294.63

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $294.63 and last traded at $295.06, with a volume of 7780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.73.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.