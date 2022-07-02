Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

DCTH stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

