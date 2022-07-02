Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,280 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

