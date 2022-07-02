Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

