Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 46 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $317.37 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

