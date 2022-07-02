Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 711 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 542.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 59,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

