Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 868 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Entergy by 29.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Entergy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

ETR opened at $115.30 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.10%.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $2,387,016.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,859,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,607 shares of company stock worth $3,714,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

