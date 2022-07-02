Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.