Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

