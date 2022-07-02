Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $114,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 453,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,252,000 after buying an additional 247,449 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

