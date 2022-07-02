Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $130,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 801.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

