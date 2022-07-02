Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after buying an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,480,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after buying an additional 1,128,703 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $87.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

