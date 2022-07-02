Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1,329.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68. The company has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,835,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

