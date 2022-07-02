Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,466,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,512,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

