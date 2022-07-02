Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after purchasing an additional 243,780 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

