Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

