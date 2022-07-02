Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $95,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $74,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,277,000 after purchasing an additional 587,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 587,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

