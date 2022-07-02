Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

