Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $790,585,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $77.00 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $399.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

