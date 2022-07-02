Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 328 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.2% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $3,059,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

